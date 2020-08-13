Cummins India consolidated net profit declines 65.25% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 63.12% to Rs 488.74 croreNet profit of Cummins India declined 65.25% to Rs 53.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 152.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.12% to Rs 488.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1325.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales488.741325.11 -63 OPM %0.3911.44 -PBDT101.85240.03 -58 PBT71.06210.47 -66 NP53.02152.57 -65
