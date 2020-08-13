Cummins India consolidated net profit declines 65.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.12% to Rs 488.74 crore

Net profit of Cummins India declined 65.25% to Rs 53.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 152.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.12% to Rs 488.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1325.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.488.741325.110.3911.44101.85240.0371.06210.4753.02152.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)