Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 27.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.91% to Rs 1636.58 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 27.62% to Rs 30.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 1636.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1721.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1636.581721.095.507.1781.84103.7438.0062.0830.2741.82

