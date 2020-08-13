Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 27.62% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 4.91% to Rs 1636.58 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 27.62% to Rs 30.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 1636.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1721.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1636.581721.09 -5 OPM %5.507.17 -PBDT81.84103.74 -21 PBT38.0062.08 -39 NP30.2741.82 -28

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 08:53 IST

