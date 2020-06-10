Cupid jumps on bagging order

Cupid surged 3.6% to Rs 180 after the company said it received a repeat order from the Government of Tanzania for supplying male condoms worth Rs 23.61 crore.

In last one month, the counter has added 12.7% as against 8% rise in the Sensex.

The company is yet to announce its Q4 March 2020 numbers. Cupid reported a standalone net profit of Rs 10.21 crore in Q3 December 2019 as against a net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in Q3 December 2018. N0et sales stood at Rs 42.96 crore in Q3 December 2019 rising from Rs 10.07 crore in Q3 December 2018.

Cupid makes rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.

