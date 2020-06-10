Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 6.17 points or 0.47% at 1325.27 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, HFCL Ltd (up 5%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.92%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.76%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.21%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 3.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.88%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 1.48%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.84%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.83%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.18%).

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 0.41%), turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 111.79 or 0.33% at 34068.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.85 points or 0.03% at 10049.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 21.04 points or 0.18% at 11867.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.55 points or 0.28% at 4146.67.

On BSE,1026 shares were trading in green, 670 were trading in red and 66 were unchanged.

