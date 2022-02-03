Cupid wins order from South African Govt

-
Cupid received an allocation for FY2022-2023 from the South African Government for the supply of male condoms of Rs 31.94 crore (approx.) and female condoms worth Rs 68.70 crore (approx.).
The company reported a 34.3% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.65 crore on a 11.3% increase in net sales to Rs 32.79 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of Cupid rose 0.42% to close at Rs 214.95 on BSE yesterday, 2 February 2022. Cupid makes rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.
