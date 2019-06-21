Currency In Circulation Grows At Slower Pace Of 3.9% In Current Fiscal

RBI reported that currency in circulation increased by Rs 2.6 billion on the week to stand at Rs 22.1 trillion as on 14 Jun 2019. The central noted further that the overall reserve money rose by 13.5% on a year ago basis compared to 23.3% at the same time last year.

In the current fiscal as well, reserve money grew at a slower pace of 2.1% compared to 3% last fiscal. Currency in circulation also grew at a slower pace of 3.9% in this fiscal compared to 7.2% in last fiscal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)