Cyient announces its latest aerospace offering - AS9145 Supplier PPAP platform

Cyient announced details for its global AS9145 Supplier PPAP platform offering for aerospace use. AS9145 establishes the requirements for performing and documenting the Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) and solves a business problem caused by using spreadsheets to manage this critical part risk reduction process.

Underscoring the company's continued investment and commitment to solving business problems using digital technologies, today's announcement provides more details on the vision and deployment for this new aerospace offering by Cyient's IntelliCyient solutions portfolio. Cyient's roster of aerospace customers includes the most advanced aerospace companies globally.

AS9145 establishes requirements for performing and documenting the Production Part Approval Process (PPAP).

PPAP is a risk classification, and qualification process used to determine whether a production run will produce parts with consistency and repeatability, both internally and with suppliers. Cyient will provide the infrastructure to connect over 25,000 suppliers in over 50 countries, with a multilingual application integrated with OEMs and prime aerospace companies. The platform will meet or exceed the highest security standards of international regulations and the protection of data.

