Cyient announces plan to acquire WorkForce Delta

Cyient announced that it has agreed to acquire WorkForce Delta, a leading consulting firm in mobile workforce management.

The acquisition will bolster the IntelliCyient portfolio by expanding its front-end consulting capabilities for digital mobile workforce management solutions.

There has been a growing demand for comprehensive field force management solutions in the Utilities and Telecom industries. With rapid sectoral growth across regions, Cyient continues to invest in expanding its market presence while creating sustainable value for all stakeholders. With this acquisition, Cyient will be taking full ownership of WorkForce Delta.

WorkForce Delta, formed in 2015, has a team of consultants with decades of experience advising and executing workforce management programs for corporations globally.

Commenting on the proposed acquisition, Cyient's MD and CEO, Krishna Bodanapu, said, "This acquisition is also in line with our strategic path forward on enabling digital transformation success via our IntelliCyient framework for our customers."

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 July 2021. Shares of Cyient shed 0.25% to settle at Rs 980.95 yesterday.

Cyient is a leading global engineering, manufacturing and digital technology solutions company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)