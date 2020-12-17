Cyient features in 2020 Zinnov Zones annual ratings for overall ER&D services and digital engineering ratings

Cyient has been named as an established and expansive player in the Zinnov Zones annual ratings for overall ER&D services as well as in the digital engineering services ratings for 2020.

This is the seventh consecutive year that the company has been placed in the top quadrant in the overall ER&D services category. Within ER&D services, Cyient maintained its leadership position in the aerospace, industrial, medical devices, telecom, and the software-defined network-NFV verticals.

