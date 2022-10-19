Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 128.32% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 191.26% to Rs 251.62 croreNet profit of Anant Raj rose 128.32% to Rs 33.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 191.26% to Rs 251.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 86.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales251.6286.39 191 OPM %15.3122.90 -PBDT46.1221.52 114 PBT42.0317.33 143 NP33.5414.69 128
