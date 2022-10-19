Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 128.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 191.26% to Rs 251.62 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 128.32% to Rs 33.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 191.26% to Rs 251.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 86.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.251.6286.3915.3122.9046.1221.5242.0317.3333.5414.69

