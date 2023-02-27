Da Toll Road Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.81 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Da Toll Road Pvt reported to Rs 11.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 36.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
