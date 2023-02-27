SK Finance standalone net profit rises 58.77% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 51.05% to Rs 330.14 croreNet profit of SK Finance rose 58.77% to Rs 41.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.05% to Rs 330.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 218.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales330.14218.56 51 OPM %62.6156.28 -PBDT61.1536.53 67 PBT53.6832.50 65 NP41.9326.41 59
