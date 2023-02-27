SK Finance standalone net profit rises 58.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.05% to Rs 330.14 crore

Net profit of SK Finance rose 58.77% to Rs 41.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.05% to Rs 330.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 218.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.330.14218.5662.6156.2861.1536.5353.6832.5041.9326.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)