JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ushdev International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

SK Finance standalone net profit rises 58.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 51.05% to Rs 330.14 crore

Net profit of SK Finance rose 58.77% to Rs 41.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.05% to Rs 330.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 218.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales330.14218.56 51 OPM %62.6156.28 -PBDT61.1536.53 67 PBT53.6832.50 65 NP41.9326.41 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU