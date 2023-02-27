Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit rises 9.65% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.12% to Rs 74.75 croreNet profit of Phoenix ARC Pvt rose 9.65% to Rs 35.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 74.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales74.7566.08 13 OPM %75.5979.59 -PBDT47.8645.26 6 PBT47.6145.03 6 NP35.5632.43 10
