Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit rises 9.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Phoenix ARC Pvt rose 9.65% to Rs 35.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 74.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.74.7566.0875.5979.5947.8645.2647.6145.0335.5632.43

