Dhabriya Polywood Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd, Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd, Oriental Trimex Ltd and Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2021.

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 66.65 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 50177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4740 shares in the past one month.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd surged 17.04% to Rs 5.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43904 shares in the past one month.

Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd spiked 15.48% to Rs 0.97. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oriental Trimex Ltd jumped 12.22% to Rs 8.54. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25205 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd gained 11.84% to Rs 19.37. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58937 shares in the past one month.

