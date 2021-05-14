Torrent Power board to mull fund raising on 20 May

The board of Torrent Power on Thursday, 20 May 2021, will consider raising upto Rs 2,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
In the same meeting, the board will also consider Q4 March 2021 results and will recommend final dividend, if any, for FY21.
Torrent Power is a private sector integrated power utility engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and distribution.
On a consolidated basis, Torrent Power's net profit dropped 23.5% to Rs 321.73 crore on a 4.1% decrease in net sales at Rs 2,952.75 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
The scrip fell 1.26% to Rs 429.50 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 427.20 and 445.05 so far during the day.
