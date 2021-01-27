Datamatics launches new version of TruCap+, an AI-enabled IDP product

-
Datamatics announced the launch of a new version of TruCap+, an AI-enabled Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) product.
TruCap+, will allow enterprises to realize faster time-to-value and achieve greater Straight-Through Processing (STP) with accuracy. The product is closely integrated with Datamatics Robotic Process Automation (RPA) product, TruBot.
