Infosys recognized among Top 10 IT services brands

Infosys has been recognized as the fastest growing among the top ten IT services brands, by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, in its Global 500 2021 report.

The brand valuation summarizes three years of significant brand growth for Infosys, marked by over 29% increase in its brand value over three years, bringing it to $8.4bn in the 2021 ranking, and positioning it among the Top 5 brands in IT services globally throughout this period.

