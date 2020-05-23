DCB Bank Q4 PAT shrinks 29% to Rs 69 cr

DCB Bank's net profit fell 28.6% to Rs 68.76 crore on 9.2% rise in total income to Rs 1011.79 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Net interest income rose by 7.6% to Rs 324 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 301 crore in Q4 FY19. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 93.84 crore in Q4 FY20, down by 37.6% from Rs 150.50 crore in Q4 FY19. "Both FY20 and Q4 2020 profit before tax were impacted by Rs 63 crore COVID-19 regulatory package provision. The bank conservatively made more provision than required as per guidelines", the bank said in a statement.

Provisions and contingencies surged 239.97% to Rs 118.24 crore in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 34.78 crore in Q4 March 2019. Provision coverage ratio stood at 70.81% as on 31 March 2020 as against 78.77% as on 31 March 2019.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 631.51 as on 31 March 2020 as against Rs 552.03 crore as on 31 December 2019 and Rs 439.48 crore as on 31 March 2019. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 2.46% as on 31 March 2020 as against 2.15% as on 31 December 2019 and 1.84% as on 31 March 2019. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 1.16% as on 31 March 2020 as against 1.03% as on 31 December 2019 and 0.65% as on 31 March 2019.

Net profit rose 3.9% to Rs 337.94 crore on 15.8% increase in total income to Rs 3927.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20) over the year ended March 2019 (FY19). PBT stood at Rs 491.92 crore in FY20, down by 2.9% from Rs 506.54 crore in FY19.

The bank's deposits rose 6.8% to Rs 30,370 crore as on 31 March 2020 from Rs 28,435 crore as on 31 March 2019. CASA ratio stood at 21.47% as on 31 March 2020 compared with 23.95% as on 31 March 2019. Net advances increased 7.5% to Rs 25,345 crore as on 31 March 2020 from Rs 23,568 crore as on 31 March 2019.

DCB Bank's managing director and CEO Murali M Natrajan said, "Our main aim in the next two quarters would be to carefully navigate through the difficult and uncertain environment focusing on handling potential portfolio stress, assisting loan customers within regulatory guidelines, effect cost reduction and maintain adequate liquidity. In our view, the second moratorium relief has come at the right time because lock-down restrictions are being reduced so cash flows in the economy should start to pick up enabling customers to service their loan obligations more easily post the moratorium period."

DCB Bank is a private sector bank with 336 branches across 19 states and 2 union territories.

Shares of the private lender tumbled 5.10% to Rs 60.45 on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)