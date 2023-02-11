JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 60.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.94% to Rs 1462.99 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 60.98% to Rs 128.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 328.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 1462.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1606.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1462.991606.60 -9 OPM %11.8330.67 -PBDT206.57497.49 -58 PBT173.56463.03 -63 NP128.21328.60 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU