Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 60.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.94% to Rs 1462.99 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 60.98% to Rs 128.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 328.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 1462.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1606.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1462.991606.6011.8330.67206.57497.49173.56463.03128.21328.60

