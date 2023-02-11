E.Com Infotech (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 153.13% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of E.Com Infotech (India) reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 153.13% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.810.32 153 OPM %55.56-12.50 -PBDT0.46-0.02 LP PBT0.42-0.02 LP NP0.41-0.01 LP
