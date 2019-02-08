JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indian Wood Products Company fixes record date for stock split and bonus issue
Business Standard

Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Decorous Investment And Trading Co reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.01 200 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT0.020 0 PBT0.020 0 NP0.020 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements