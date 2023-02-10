Orchasp consolidated net profit rises 295.83% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Orchasp consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Orchasp Limited bags order from Centre for Railway Information (CRIS)
Contentstack Demonstrates 295 per cent ROI as Part of New Go Composable Initiative To Accelerate Composable Digital Experience Adoption Globally
Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Gyscoal Alloys consolidated net profit rises 2662.50% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 54.49% to Rs 4.46 croreNet profit of Orchasp rose 295.83% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.49% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.469.80 -54 OPM %33.864.39 -PBDT1.340.27 396 PBT1.320.24 450 NP0.950.24 296
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU