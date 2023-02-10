JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 5.64% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Orchasp consolidated net profit rises 295.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 54.49% to Rs 4.46 crore

Net profit of Orchasp rose 295.83% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.49% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.469.80 -54 OPM %33.864.39 -PBDT1.340.27 396 PBT1.320.24 450 NP0.950.24 296

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU