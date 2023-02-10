Orchasp consolidated net profit rises 295.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.49% to Rs 4.46 crore

Net profit of Orchasp rose 295.83% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.49% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.469.8033.864.391.340.271.320.240.950.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)