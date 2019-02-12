Deepak Spinners standalone net profit rises 164.24% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.06% to Rs 107.94 croreNet profit of Deepak Spinners rose 164.24% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 107.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 107.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales107.94107.87 0 OPM %10.568.24 -PBDT9.635.97 61 PBT5.641.84 207 NP3.991.51 164
