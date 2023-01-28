Board of Cressanda Solutions accepts resignation of MD

At meeting held on 27 January 2023

The Board of Cressanda Solutions at its meeting held on 27 January 2023 has approved the resignation of Soumyadri Bose (DIN: 02795223) from the post of Managing Director (MD) and subsequently form the Board of Director of the Company w.e.f 27 January 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)