Board of Cressanda Solutions accepts resignation of MD

At meeting held on 27 January 2023

The Board of Cressanda Solutions at its meeting held on 27 January 2023 has approved the resignation of Soumyadri Bose (DIN: 02795223) from the post of Managing Director (MD) and subsequently form the Board of Director of the Company w.e.f 27 January 2023.

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 10:48 IST

