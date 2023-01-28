Board of Cressanda Solutions accepts resignation of MD

-
ALSO READ
DigiSpice Technologies CEO resigns
Renaissance Global partners with Signet Jewelers to launch NFL jewelry collection
Cressanda Solutions Ltd Falls 4.86%
Cressanda Solutions Ltd Spurts 3.88%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.52%
Cressanda Solutions Ltd Slides 4.96%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.29%
-
At meeting held on 27 January 2023The Board of Cressanda Solutions at its meeting held on 27 January 2023 has approved the resignation of Soumyadri Bose (DIN: 02795223) from the post of Managing Director (MD) and subsequently form the Board of Director of the Company w.e.f 27 January 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU