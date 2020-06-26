Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sumedha Fiscal Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 1.97% to Rs 30.34 crore

Net Loss of Delta Manufacturing reported to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 30.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 124.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.3430.95 -2 124.02100.71 23 OPM %-1.552.16 --0.144.50 - PBDT-1.78-0.39 -356 -5.380.37 PL PBT-3.64-1.82 -100 -12.02-3.61 -233 NP-3.40-2.29 -48 -12.31-3.33 -270

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 18:33 IST

