5Paisa Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Net Loss of 5Paisa Capital reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 178.65% to Rs 21.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 25.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 219.39% to Rs 62.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales21.937.87 179 62.7619.65 219 OPM %10.62-109.53 --22.71-161.58 - PBDT-0.15-9.05 98 -21.07-32.54 35 PBT-0.50-9.32 95 -22.52-33.21 32 NP-0.38-6.93 95 -16.60-25.30 34

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 17:01 IST

