Wipro consolidated net profit rises 37.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.99% to Rs 15006.30 croreNet profit of Wipro rose 37.74% to Rs 2483.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1803.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 15006.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13768.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.51% to Rs 9003.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8002.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 58584.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54487.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15006.3013768.60 9 58584.5054487.10 8 OPM %21.7117.81 -19.8219.06 - PBDT3759.602832.30 33 13488.9012353.90 9 PBT3200.302262.30 41 11542.2010242.20 13 NP2483.501803.00 38 9003.708002.80 13
