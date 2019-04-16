Wipro consolidated net profit rises 37.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.99% to Rs 15006.30 crore

Net profit of rose 37.74% to Rs 2483.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1803.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 15006.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13768.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.51% to Rs 9003.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8002.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 58584.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54487.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

15006.3013768.6058584.5054487.1021.7117.8119.8219.063759.602832.3013488.9012353.903200.302262.3011542.2010242.202483.501803.009003.708002.80

