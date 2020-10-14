Details of RHP filed by Equitas Small Finance Bank for proposed IPO

-
Equitas Holdings announced that its subsidiary Equitas Small Finance Bank filed the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (ROC) in connection with the Offer.
The RHP has been taken on record by the ROC on 13 October 2020.
The details and timelines for the proposed Offer are as under:
Fresh Issue - Upto Rs 280 crore Offer for Sale by EHL - Upto 72,000,000 Equity Shares EHL Shareholder Reservation Portion - Equity shares aggregating upto Rs 51 crore available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Eligible EHL Shareholders i.e. those individuals and HUFs who are the public equity shareholders of EHL (excluding such persons who are not eligible to invest in the Offer under applicable laws, or are otherwise unable to make any such investment strictly in accordance with the terms of, and restrictions specified in, the RHP) as on the date of the red herring prospectus i.e. 11 October 2020. Anchor investor Bid / Offer period - One working day prior to the Bid / Offer opening date i.e. 19 October 2020 Bid/Offer Opening Date 20 October 2020 Bid/ Offer Closing Date 22 October 2020 Expected Date of Listing 02 November 2020
