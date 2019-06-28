PVR gains after opening new multiplex in Hyderabad

PVR rose 1.98% to Rs 1668.80 at 14:01 IST on BSE after the company announced opening 4 screens multiplex at Preston Mall, Hyderabad.

With this opening, PVR now operates with 785 screens at 167 properties in 67 cities. The announcement was made during the market hours today, 28 June 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was down 108.51 points or 0.27% at 39,477.90.

On BSE, 4,625 shares were traded in PVR counter, compared to a 2-week average of 20,000 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 1670.50 and an intraday low of Rs 1632.55. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1833.80 on 20 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 1064.55 on 19 July 2018.

PVR's consolidated net profit rose 77.2% to Rs 46.42 crore on a 43.2% rise in net sales to Rs 837.63 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

PVR is a film exhibition company in India.

