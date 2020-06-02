Granules India consolidated net profit rises 44.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.19% to Rs 599.88 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 44.19% to Rs 92.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.19% to Rs 599.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 613.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.87% to Rs 335.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 236.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 2598.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2279.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

