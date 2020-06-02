Granules India consolidated net profit rises 44.19% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Granules India consolidated net profit rises 6.15% in the December 2019 quarter
United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 15.29% in the December 2019 quarter
Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 35.80% in the December 2019 quarter
Timken India standalone net profit rises 219.94% in the December 2019 quarter
Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 1.21% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.19% to Rs 599.88 croreNet profit of Granules India rose 44.19% to Rs 92.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.19% to Rs 599.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 613.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.87% to Rs 335.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 236.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 2598.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2279.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales599.88613.32 -2 2598.652279.20 14 OPM %16.6615.92 -20.2116.85 - PBDT115.90111.64 4 560.34431.00 30 PBT76.9384.22 -9 423.39325.52 30 NP92.3464.04 44 335.40236.41 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU