Interglobe Aviation reports standalone net loss of Rs 873.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 870.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.27% to Rs 8299.06 crore

Net loss of Interglobe Aviation reported to Rs 870.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 595.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.27% to Rs 8299.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7883.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 233.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 157.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 35756.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28496.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8299.067883.27 5 35756.0028496.77 25 OPM %-1.587.62 -11.35-0.71 - PBDT-283.21844.59 PL 3718.26612.20 507 PBT-1289.77626.07 PL -255.67-147.38 -73 NP-870.81595.83 PL -233.68157.25 PL

First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 16:15 IST

