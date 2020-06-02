Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.08% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.58% to Rs 2807.78 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 26.08% to Rs 374.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 297.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.58% to Rs 2807.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2764.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.01% to Rs 1402.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1159.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 11443.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10973.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

