Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.08% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.58% to Rs 2807.78 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 26.08% to Rs 374.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 297.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.58% to Rs 2807.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2764.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.01% to Rs 1402.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1159.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 11443.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10973.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2807.782764.01 2 11443.9910973.46 4 OPM %16.1815.78 -16.1115.79 - PBDT506.02496.82 2 2046.121929.81 6 PBT457.55449.92 2 1861.311767.93 5 NP374.75297.23 26 1402.631159.12 21

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 16:28 IST

