Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit rises 8.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.77% to Rs 16.41 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners rose 8.06% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.77% to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.24% to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.91% to Rs 71.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.4118.60 -12 71.4597.75 -27 OPM %2.503.55 -1.611.96 - PBDT1.231.04 18 2.703.26 -17 PBT1.190.98 21 2.462.99 -18 NP0.670.62 8 1.942.63 -26

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 19:34 IST

