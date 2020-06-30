Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit rises 8.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.77% to Rs 16.41 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners rose 8.06% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.77% to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.24% to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.91% to Rs 71.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.



