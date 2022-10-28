Dhanuka Agritech spurts as board to mull share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech jumped 5.70% to Rs 723.90 after the agrochem player said its board will consider share buyback on 1 November 2022.In the same meeting, the board will also consider the company's un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2022.
As on September 2022, promoters held 70% stake in the company.
Dhanuka Group is one of India's leading plant protection companies. It has three manufacturing units located in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and J&K.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 1.05% to Rs 49.11 crore on 7.96% increase in net sales to Rs 392.73 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
