Dhanvarsha Finvest standalone net profit declines 30.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Dhanvarsha Finvest declined 30.19% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 37.82% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.323.8634.0252.071.181.511.021.430.741.06

