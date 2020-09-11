JUST IN
Dhanvarsha Finvest standalone net profit declines 30.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 37.82% to Rs 5.32 crore

Net profit of Dhanvarsha Finvest declined 30.19% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 37.82% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.323.86 38 OPM %34.0252.07 -PBDT1.181.51 -22 PBT1.021.43 -29 NP0.741.06 -30

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 14:25 IST

