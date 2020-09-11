Sathavahana Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 62.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 89.03% to Rs 10.56 croreNet Loss of Sathavahana Ispat reported to Rs 62.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 71.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.03% to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 96.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.5696.29 -89 OPM %-12.03-16.53 -PBDT-51.90-60.05 14 PBT-62.85-71.23 12 NP-62.85-71.23 12
