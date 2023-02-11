Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit declines 33.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.65% to Rs 101.07 crore

Net profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard declined 33.66% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 101.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.101.07107.128.6112.098.5812.557.4011.175.508.29

