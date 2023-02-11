Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit declines 33.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.65% to Rs 101.07 croreNet profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard declined 33.66% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 101.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales101.07107.12 -6 OPM %8.6112.09 -PBDT8.5812.55 -32 PBT7.4011.17 -34 NP5.508.29 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU