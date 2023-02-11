M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 40.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.05% to Rs 30.41 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) rose 40.16% to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.05% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.30.4119.7426.1832.379.296.669.216.576.914.93

