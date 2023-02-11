M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 40.16% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 54.05% to Rs 30.41 croreNet profit of M K Exim (India) rose 40.16% to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.05% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales30.4119.74 54 OPM %26.1832.37 -PBDT9.296.66 39 PBT9.216.57 40 NP6.914.93 40
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
