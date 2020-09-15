Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 49.08% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Octal Credit Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales rise 88.44% to Rs 37.97 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 49.08% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 88.44% to Rs 37.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales37.9720.15 88 OPM %22.7529.13 -PBDT17.0119.79 -14 PBT10.7515.06 -29 NP12.918.66 49

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:47 IST

