Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 49.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 49.08% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 88.44% to Rs 37.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

