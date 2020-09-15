Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 49.08% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Dhunseri Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Dhunseri Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Dhunseri Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 74.20% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 88.44% to Rs 37.97 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 49.08% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 88.44% to Rs 37.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales37.9720.15 88 OPM %22.7529.13 -PBDT17.0119.79 -14 PBT10.7515.06 -29 NP12.918.66 49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU