Dhunseri Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

BGR Energy Systems Ltd, Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd, Tera Software Ltd and Electrosteel Castings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2020.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 247.65 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 840 shares in the past one month.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 59.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81323 shares in the past one month.

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd surged 19.86% to Rs 35.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20961 shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd gained 16.81% to Rs 35.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9826 shares in the past one month.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd exploded 15.67% to Rs 16.98. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

