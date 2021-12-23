Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 13.2 points or 0.74% at 1768.46 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.98%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.49%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 2.05%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.71%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.55%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.54%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.22%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 8.42%), HFCL Ltd (up 2.88%), and ITI Ltd (up 2.65%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 341.87 or 0.6% at 57272.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.95 points or 0.6% at 17057.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 223.83 points or 0.79% at 28555.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.2 points or 0.68% at 8632.06.

On BSE,2250 shares were trading in green, 1013 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)