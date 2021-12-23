Cyber Media (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Om Infra Ltd, Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd and 3i Infotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2021.

Cyber Media (India) Ltd tumbled 8.22% to Rs 9.82 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5853 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2404 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd crashed 5.38% to Rs 22. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52956 shares in the past one month.

Om Infra Ltd lost 5.15% to Rs 34.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36891 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17010 shares in the past one month.

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 10.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

3i Infotech Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 94.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

