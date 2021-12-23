Volumes soar at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd recorded volume of 33.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares

MMTC Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 December 2021.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd recorded volume of 33.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.25% to Rs.294.20. Volumes stood at 1.86 lakh shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd recorded volume of 170.94 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.35% to Rs.46.80. Volumes stood at 11.45 lakh shares in the last session.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 9.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.65% to Rs.466.50. Volumes stood at 98301 shares in the last session.

Radico Khaitan Ltd saw volume of 16.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.76% to Rs.1,172.50. Volumes stood at 10.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd clocked volume of 51771 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11561 shares. The stock gained 1.21% to Rs.1,895.30. Volumes stood at 7499 shares in the last session.

