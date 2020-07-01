Power Grid Corporation of India announces change in company secretary

With effect from 01 July 2020

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that Divya Tandon retired from the post of Executive Director - Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (KMP) of POWERGRID on 30 June, 2020.

The Board of Director in its meeting held on 20 June,2020, accorded approval to the appointment of Mrinal Shrivsatava as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 1 July, 2020.

