Dilip Buildcon standalone net profit declines 47.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.77% to Rs 2499.70 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon declined 47.66% to Rs 115.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.77% to Rs 2499.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2570.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.44% to Rs 424.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 764.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 8983.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9140.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

