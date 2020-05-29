Dilip Buildcon standalone net profit declines 47.66% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.77% to Rs 2499.70 croreNet profit of Dilip Buildcon declined 47.66% to Rs 115.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.77% to Rs 2499.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2570.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.44% to Rs 424.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 764.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 8983.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9140.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2499.702570.96 -3 8983.829140.27 -2 OPM %16.5117.49 -17.5017.79 - PBDT274.77325.76 -16 990.631120.88 -12 PBT168.89238.75 -29 566.51800.69 -29 NP115.11219.92 -48 424.98764.94 -44
