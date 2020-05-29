Jubilant Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 1394.35% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.57% to Rs 778.44 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Life Sciences rose 1394.35% to Rs 111.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.57% to Rs 778.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 851.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 117.53% to Rs 321.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.79% to Rs 3095.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3393.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

