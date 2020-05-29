Jubilant Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 1394.35% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.57% to Rs 778.44 croreNet profit of Jubilant Life Sciences rose 1394.35% to Rs 111.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.57% to Rs 778.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 851.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 117.53% to Rs 321.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.79% to Rs 3095.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3393.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales778.44851.44 -9 3095.023393.38 -9 OPM %12.036.58 -11.989.46 - PBDT140.1628.49 392 407.94269.91 51 PBT110.366.39 1627 300.54183.43 64 NP111.187.44 1394 321.14147.63 118
