3M India consolidated net profit declines 0.35% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.38% to Rs 673.15 croreNet profit of 3M India declined 0.35% to Rs 60.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 673.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 742.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.02% to Rs 322.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 366.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 2986.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3016.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales673.15742.85 -9 2986.553016.82 -1 OPM %11.3413.83 -15.0617.75 - PBDT87.87104.57 -16 491.90594.33 -17 PBT71.9793.79 -23 432.57550.57 -21 NP60.1160.32 0 322.17366.18 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU