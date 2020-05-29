3M India consolidated net profit declines 0.35% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.38% to Rs 673.15 crore

Net profit of 3M India declined 0.35% to Rs 60.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 673.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 742.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.02% to Rs 322.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 366.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 2986.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3016.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

