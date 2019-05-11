Dilip Buildcon standalone net profit rises 1.18% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.51% to Rs 2570.96 croreNet profit of Dilip Buildcon rose 1.18% to Rs 219.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 217.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.51% to Rs 2570.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2557.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.32% to Rs 764.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 620.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.72% to Rs 9118.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7745.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2570.962557.88 1 9118.227745.88 18 OPM %17.4918.48 -17.6018.11 - PBDT325.76350.68 -7 1120.88953.88 18 PBT238.75278.14 -14 800.69678.93 18 NP219.92217.36 1 764.94620.30 23
