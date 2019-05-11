Dilip Buildcon standalone net profit rises 1.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.51% to Rs 2570.96 crore

Net profit of rose 1.18% to Rs 219.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 217.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.51% to Rs 2570.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2557.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.32% to Rs 764.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 620.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.72% to Rs 9118.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7745.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

