Merck standalone net profit rises 79.26% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Capfin India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Superior Finlease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Pazel International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Gayatri Projects standalone net profit declines 14.21% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.58% to Rs 231.03 croreNet profit of Merck rose 79.26% to Rs 40.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 231.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 198.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales231.03198.17 17 OPM %21.7011.99 -PBDT67.8237.53 81 PBT63.5030.26 110 NP40.7122.71 79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU