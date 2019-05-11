Merck standalone net profit rises 79.26% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.58% to Rs 231.03 crore

Net profit of Merck rose 79.26% to Rs 40.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 231.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 198.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales231.03198.17 17 OPM %21.7011.99 -PBDT67.8237.53 81 PBT63.5030.26 110 NP40.7122.71 79

