Pulsar International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Pulsar International reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.100 0 0.410 0 OPM %20.000 --14.630 - PBDT0.020 0 -0.06-0.05 -20 PBT0.020 0 -0.07-0.06 -17 NP0.020 0 -0.07-0.06 -17
